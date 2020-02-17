Guilford County hasn’t seen snow — other than flurries — in more than a year.
And there’s no need to stock up on bread and milk this week, either. Though temperatures will dip below freezing later this week, area forecasts don’t include snow.
After 25 inches of snow in 2018, there was no accumulation at all during 2019, according to the National Weather Service. Only a trace was measured at Piedmont Triad International Airport the whole year.
So, will this year be a bust, too?
“Time is running out for this season,” said Brandon Dunstan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
If you’re dreaming of a white weekday, don’t give up all hope.
Dunstan said there’s a slim chance we could see some flakes on Thursday, and even a March snowfall isn’t unheard of.
Accuweather and local TV stations are calling for lows in the 20s Thursday and Friday and lows at or below freezing on Saturday.
North Carolina’s warmer-than-usual winter is in keeping with wider trends.
According to federal data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, last January was the hottest January in recorded history. And although the data goes back to the 1800s, all 10 of the hottest Januaries on record have happened since 2002, NOAA said.
And it’s not just North Carolina that’s missing snow. According to NOAA, snow coverage for the entire northern hemisphere has been below average this year, and the polar ice caps in both the arctic and antarctic are at some of their lowest levels of the last four decades.
