ARCHDALE — After nine terms in the N.C. Senate, Jerry Tillman announced his retirement Thursday on the Senate floor. His final official day will be Tuesday, June 30.
The Archdale Republican was second in seniority in the chamber behind Senate leader Phil Berger. He was a majority whip and an education budget writer.
Back home in Archdale, Tillman said over the phone that he had "been thinking about (retiring)" with nearly 20 years in the Legislature."I've done things I wanted to do so I thought it was time for a new phase. I have a couple of options that are not as demanding."
Family was certainly on Tillman's mind during his consideration to end his tenure in Raleigh. "I want to take time to enjoy my nine grandkids and three kids and their spouses," he said.
Tillman, who will be 80 in October, lost his wife, Marion, on Aug. 7, 2019, and he said that "has been a big loss, a big adjustment for me. Fifty-seven years, 57 years — that's a good long time."
Asked what accomplishments in the Senate stood out most to him, Tillman pointed to teacher pay and tax reform. "All my time I've wanted to improve teachers' and principals' salaries" and to base bonuses for principals on merit. "That was my bill, my plan, with the help of others," he said. Tillman was a retired educator before being elected to the Senate.
Tillman said lowering taxes for individuals and businesses "has made North Carolina one of the top business states in the nation."
Another issue Tillman has worked extensively on is keeping Randolph Health from closing. The financially strapped hospital in Asheboro is currently in bankruptcy proceedings but still looking for a larger institution to take it over.
"I'm still working on the hospital, how to get additional money for them, also some COVID (relief) dollars. I think a partner will come in after the bankruptcy. I feel good about the direction we're going. We cannot lose it."
As for his successor in the Senate, Tillman said he would talk with Republican Party officials in Guilford and Randolph counties "to volunteer my thoughts about a successor." Senate District 26 covers all of Randolph and the High Point area of Guilford.
One name that has surfaced is Darrell Frye, currently chair of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners and a member since 1982. Frye has been heavily involved with the Piedmont Triad Partnership, NC Association of County Commissioners and many other boards.
Frye was asked if he would take Tillman's seat in the Senate. "I'm a county guy," he said, "but I have considered it. There are a growing number of (former) county commissioners in Raleigh that I have worked with."
Over the years, Frye said, he has collaborated with a number of leaders in the N.C. Senate and has relationships with them. During the past couple of years, he's spent time talking with them about issues related to Randolph Health.
"And I know a lot of people in Randolph County, too," said Frye. He has indicated that this is his last four-year term as a commissioner, which when completed will make 40 years on the board for him.
"I'm looking at my options, the commitment (required to be a senator) and the time involved," he said. "The county also has issues to deal with, with Randolph Health, COVID" and others.
Jane Ledwell-Gant, who is running for Tillman's seat as a Democrat, said in a statement that she wishes the retiring senator well.
"Hopefully I will be that representative that Randolph and Guilford County can count on to hear the needs of these communities," she wrote. "I will stress that I am very concerned about the expansion of Medicaid especially with the current administration trying to undo the Affordable Care act program during Covid-19. I am in favor of doing everything possible to save our local hospital with hopes of being on the financial committee overseeing budget hearings. If I am elected, I will fight for higher wages for our public school systems and transparency in how funds are allocated to North Carolina statewide."
