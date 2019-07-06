GREENSBORO — Residents of Battle Forest Village are miffed at losing parking spaces and landscaping to the Urban Loop that is being built, quite literally, next door.
After completing a nearby section of noise wall on the Loop's northern tier, contractors did not restore a parking lot they partly excavated on one of the development's seven courts, leaving several residents without spaces in front of their units.
Elsewhere, a drainage ditch was built much wider than what some homeowners expected, creating a steep drop-off next to one unit and making its side yard largely unusable.
Homeowner Jim Bishop said that after months of construction work it is a relief that the gigantic sound barrier at last is in place, looks good and has not hurt home values or sales in the development of about 150 units.
But residents of two courts that back up to the future Lawndale Drive interchange thought state transportation officials would restore parking and other grounds they had disturbed before leaving, Bishop said.
"That's what they told us," Bishop said. "The issue is the parking ... We were told it would be replaced."
In addition, Bishop said the drainage area near his townhouse on a neighboring court appears to be more than twice the width of what's shown in blueprints for that part of the project.
Bishop said the matter boils down to whether it is the state Department of Transportation's responsibility to make such things right or the townhouse community's homeowners' association.
The Loop runs along the southern edge of the attractive townhouse community that earlier had lost several buildings to Loop construction because they were in the interstate highway's direct path.
The Loop is a 44-mile beltway around the city scheduled for completion within the next several years. The leg being built past Battle Forest Village is the next-to-last section, from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Drive.
NCDOT construction engineer Patty Eason said the state already has paid the homeowners' association for a "public utility easement" across land bordering the new stretch of highway, a tract that includes the disrupted parking lot.
That agreement enabled state DOT to hire a construction contractor who could do whatever was necessary to install drainage and other utilities, she said.
"We own the easement rights and as such, grant the contractor the ability to clear the area, which would include the removal of pavement if necessary," Eason said of the paved parking area near a three-unit building at 3303 Regents Park Lane.
She said part of that parking area was dug out to make way for underground power and communications networks, as well as a sewer line.
The money paid earlier to the home owners' group "would allow them to pave that area if they desired" now that construction has ended there, Eason said.
"It is their decision on what to do with those funds," she said.
But she added that she and other DOT officials planned to meet at the site this week to see if there is anything the agency can do to help out.
"If we can improve their situation, we will certainly try to do so," Eason said.
The two courts affected by these issues are at 3303 and 3221 Regents Park Lane. A corner of the parking lot at 3303 has been cut out at odd angles by highway workers, leaving at least two units with parking deficits.
In addition, contractors left a steep embankment at the edge of 3221 Regents Park, where Bishop lives, making it difficult to even position a garbage can there, he said.
Townhouse owner Rob Wojnar said he's sure the lack of parking spaces in front of the unit he owns at 3303 Regents Park has been aggravating for his two tenants who live there.
"They're tolerating it. They're just being very tolerant," Wojnar said.
Wojnar said he currently has no desire to sell that unit. But if the parking is not replaced, he said it could affect how much he could ask if he ever did want to put it on the market.
In a recent interview, Battle Forest association president Anna Tipton said she was concerned about the conditions on the two courts, particularly the lack of parking and its impact on a disabled resident in one of the town houses at 3303 Regents Park.
She said the matter had been referred to the association's property manager to investigate and determine what legalities might be involved.
A planned meeting with state transportation officials on that score and several other issues involving the Loop's impact on Battle Forest Village has yet to take place, property manager Kay Thornton of Slatter Management Services said last week.