The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 5,465 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — an increase of 342 cases since Wednesday. Ninety-four of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 154 reported cases of the coronavirus, five more than in Wednesday's state tally, according to state health officials. Neighboring Forsyth County has 122 reported cases.
Deaths: 131 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 14 from Monday. Ten deaths have been recorded in Guilford County, according to state health officials. Guilford County government, in a post Wednesday on its Facebook page, said it has verified 11 deaths. The only N.C. county with more reported deaths is Mecklenburg with 19.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 452 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's an increase of 21 since Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: There have been 605,390 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Wednesday afternoon. The CDC said 24,582 people have died of the coronavirus.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.