The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 10,509 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 561 cases, or 5.6 percent, since Wednesday. Laboratories have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 98 of the state's 100 counties.
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 381 cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths as of Thursday's report. That's an increase of 24 cases, or 6.7 percent. The number of deaths grew by five overnight. The state does not report for Guilford County numbers of people hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus or those have recovered from the disease.
• The Guilford County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, said it has been notified of 358 cases of the coronavirus and 23 deaths as of noon Wednesday. The Guilford health department says 88 people are hospitalized and 127 people have recovered. The county health department usually updates those numbers each afternoon.
In the Triad: Four counties near Guilford — Forsyth (219 cases and five deaths), Randolph (185 cases and three deaths), Davidson (163 cases and seven deaths) and Alamance (99 cases and one death) — have reported significant numbers of coronavirus cases. Rockingham County has reported 26 cases.
N.C. deaths: 378 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 24, or 6 percent, since Wednesday. The most deaths reported in one N.C. county is 47 in Mecklenburg. Three other N.C. counties — Guilford (26), Henderson (20) and Rowan (20) — have recorded 20 or more deaths, according to state health officials.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 546 people — five fewer than Wednesday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.005 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday, an increase of 23,901 cases, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported a 4.3 percent rise in deaths to 57,505, an increase of 2,247 new deaths since Tuesday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
