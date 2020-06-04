The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, updated at 3:30 p.m. with new Guilford County numbers:
Number of N.C. cases: 31,966 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 1,189 since Wednesday. This represents the largest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached North Carolina in early March.
N.C. testing: The record number of new cases coincides with the largest single day of COVID-19 testing across the state. On Wednesday, according to DHHS, there were 19,039 completed tests — 35% more than the day before and 10% more than the previous high May 29. For the past week, state health officials said the percentage of positive tests ranged from 8 to 10% of all tests given.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 70 related deaths as of Thursday. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 63 new cases and two additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 27 cases per 10,000 residents, according to state figures.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,498 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 75 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 83 new cases and four new deaths since Wednesday. Since early March, the health department said 247 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 784 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 398 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 477 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,560 cases and 17 deaths, Randolph County has had 730 cases and 14 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 103 cases and two deaths.
Randolph County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the area, with 51 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents. Neighboring Chatham County, with 93 cases per 10,000 residents, has the third-highest rate in the state behind Duplin and Wayne counties.
N.C. deaths: 960 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 from Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 659 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 25 fewer than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon had reached nearly 1.83 million after an increase of 24,955 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 106,202 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,045 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.