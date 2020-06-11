The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 39,481 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,310 new cases since Wednesday. It's also the second-highest one-day increase in new cases in North Carolina since 1,370 were recorded Saturday.
N.C. testing: Today's spike in new cases came as N.C. completed 19,027 tests — the second highest number since the pandemic began. The previous high was 19,039 completed tests on June 4. The percentage of positive tests statewide has been between 8 and 10 percent over the past week.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,853 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths as of Thursday’s report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 47 new cases and four additional deaths. Guilford County has recorded 35 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,853 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 91 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 272 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 964 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 581 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 556 cases and 12 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,967 cases and 25 deaths, Randolph County has had 866 cases and 17 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 123 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,064 statewide, according to state health officials. That’s an increase of 11 since Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 812 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 32 more than Wednesday and a new record one-day total for North Carolina for the fourth straight day.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon had exceeded 1.97 million after an increase of 17,376 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 112,133 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 950 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.