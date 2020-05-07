The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 13,397 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 639 cases since Wednesday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties.
In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 536 cases of COVID-19 and 35 related deaths as of Tuesday's report. That's an increase of 29 cases since Wednesday. The number of deaths is unchanged.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 527 cases of the coronavirus and 35 deaths. County health officials also said 114 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 216 people have recovered from the virus. Those numbers will be updated later Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 143 coronavirus cases and three deaths, Davidson County has 191 cases and nine deaths, Forsyth County has 332 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 290 cases and five deaths, and Rockingham County has 36 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 507 statewide, according to state health officials, which is an increase of 30 since Wednesday. Eight N.C. counties have reported 20 or more deaths related to the coronavirus: Mecklenburg (58), Guilford (35), Orange (30), Durham (29), Rowan (24), Henderson (23), Wake (21) and Franklin (20).
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 525 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's nine more than Wednesday.
More N.C. information: Click here for a map that shows coronavirus cases and deaths by N.C. ZIP code, click here for the most recent report on infections in congregate living settings, and click at these links for N.C. data on cases and deaths by age, race and ethnicity, and gender.
Across the U.S.: There have been 1.19 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 22,303 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 70,802 total deaths, a one-day increase of 2,523.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.