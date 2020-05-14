The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 16,507 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 691 new cases since Monday. Of the state's 100 counties, all but Avery County in western North Carolina have reported COVID-19 cases.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 705 cases of COVID-19 and 45 related deaths as of Thursday's report. That's an increase of 35 new cases and one death since Wednesday.
• As of Wednesday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 683 cases of COVID-19 and verified 43 deaths. These numbers will be updated later Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 190 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, Davidson County has 243 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 508 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 392 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 44 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 615 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 18 since Wednesday. Twenty N.C. counties have reported 10 or more deaths from COVID-19 since early March.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 507 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 14 fewer than Wednesday.
N.C. demographics: Forty-two percent of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina have occurred in people ages 25 to 49. Although people 65 and older account for 21% of all cases, 85% of all N.C. deaths from COVID-19 are in the 65-and-older group. Click here for more N.C. demographic statistics.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon was 1.36 million, an increase of 21,467 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 82,246 deaths from COVID-19, an increase of 1,426 from Tuesday.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
