The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 48,188 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,333 new infections since Wednesday. The increase comes on a day when the state announced that it completed 21,720 COVID-19 tests, the second-most done since the pandemic reached North Carolina in March. The percentage of tests that were positive were 9 percent on Thursday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has seen 2,230 cases of COVID-19 and 98 related deaths as of Thursday's report. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 63 new cases but no new deaths. Guilford County has recorded 42 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,194 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 101 deaths.Since early March, the health department said 301 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,151 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated later Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 838 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 691 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 2,372 cases and 27 deaths, Randolph County has had 997 cases and 22 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 150 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,175 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of seven new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 857 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 11 more than Wednesday and a new one-day record for North Carolina for the third straight day.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon had reached 2.13 million after an increase of 27,975 new cases since Monday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 116,862 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 722 deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
