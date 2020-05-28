The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 25,412 as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases grew by 784 since Wednesday. All 100 N.C. counties have recorded at least one case of COVID-19. Six counties have reported more than 1,000 cases: Mecklenburg (3,605), Wake (1,564), Durham (1,411), Guilford (1,137), Forsyth (1,081) and Wayne (1,054).
Rate of N.C. cases: DHHS recently unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard that now includes the number of cases per 10,000 residents in each N.C. county. Duplin County, with 719 total cases since the outbreak began, leads N.C. with 122 cases per 10,000 residents as of Thursday. Ten other counties have recorded rates of COVID-19 higher than 50 cases per 10,000 residents: Wayne (86), Chatham (81), Northampton (73), Wilkes (71), Vance (67), Sampson (65), Lee (64), Bertie (62), Columbus (56) and Robeson (54).
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,137 cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths as of Thursday's report. Those are one-day increases of 36 new cases and two deaths.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,143 cases of COVID-19 and verified 53 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 195 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 566 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 293 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 368 cases and 12 deaths, Forsyth County has 1,081 cases and nine deaths, Randolph County has 639 cases and 12 deaths, and Rockingham County has 76 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 827 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 33 since Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 708 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's six more than Wednesday and the highest one-day total since the pandemic began in March.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon was nearly 1.68 million, an increase of 16,429 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 99,031 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 770.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
