The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 20,910 as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 788 new cases since Wednesday. That increase came a day after 13,503 COVID-19 tests were completed in N.C. — the most in one day in the state since testing began in March. Over the past seven days, N.C. has averaged 629 new cases daily.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 944 cases of COVID-19 and 50 related deaths as of Thursday. The county recorded 28 new cases and one additional death since Wednesday. The state's new COVID-19 dashboard said Guilford County has recorded 18 cases per 10,000 residents.
• As of Wednesday afternoon, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 931 total cases of COVID-19 and verified 49 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 163 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 392 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers will be updated Thursday afternoon.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 238 total cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 323 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 801 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 502 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 52 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 716 statewide, according to state health officials. That number grew by 14 since Wednesday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 578 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 24 more than Wednesday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Wednesday afternoon reached nearly 1.53 million, an increase of 23,405 new cases since Tuesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Tuesday reported 91,664 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,324.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
