Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL RESULT IN MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TO MOVE THROUGH THE AREA THIS EVENING. DUE TO WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NC OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE RUNNING HIGH. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING THROUGH THE EVENING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALAMANCE, ANSON, CHATHAM, CUMBERLAND, DAVIDSON, DURHAM, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, HARNETT, HOKE, JOHNSTON, LEE, MONTGOMERY, MOORE, ORANGE, PERSON, RANDOLPH, RICHMOND, SAMPSON, SCOTLAND, STANLY, WAKE, AND WAYNE. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING. DUE TO WIDESPREAD HEAVY RAINFALL OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NC OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS ARE RUNNING HIGH. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS, AS WELL AS FLOODING OF LOW- LEVEL AREAS, MAY OCCUR, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&