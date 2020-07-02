The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, which includes updated data released Thursday afternoon:
Number of N.C. cases: 68,142 as of noon Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,629 new confirmed infections since Wednesday. Eight percent of all tests reported Wednesday were positive. The state reported Monday that an estimated 45,538 residents are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19; the state expects to update this number every Monday.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 2,946 cases of COVID-19 and 117 related deaths as of Thursday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 55 new cases and two new deaths since Wednesday.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,909 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 117 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 39 new cases since Tuesday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 366 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,711 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Thursday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,179 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,012 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,132 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,234 cases and 30 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 235 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,391 statewide as of Thursday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 18 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 912 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 93% of hospitals reporting. That's 11 more patients than Wednesday's report. Currently, 78% of ICU beds and 78% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 2.68 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 54,357 since Wednesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported 128,024 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 725 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
