GREENSBORO — Thursday's high temperature could be a record-breaker for October.
And that's on the heels of Wednesday's 94-degree temperature, which broke that day's previous record of 91 set in 1986.
Greensboro's hottest October day on record is 95 degrees, set on Oct. 5, 1954. We could match that Thursday, "if not a couple of degrees hotter," said Mike Strickler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
"There’s a very persistent and unusually strong high pressure centered over the Appalachians," Strickler said, and that's causing the air to sink and warm.
The hot weather, combined with a broken air-conditioning system, sent students at Rankin Elementary home at noon Wednesday, Guilford County Schools announced on its Facebook page. ACES and after-school activities also were canceled because of the heat.
Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said the air-conditioning system was expected to be fixed by Thursday, so classes should resume as normal.
However, the heat will continue affecting high school sports.
Grimsley’s football team moved its Wednesday practice indoors to Sawyer Gymnasium, and the kickoff for the Whirlies’ junior varsity football game Thursday at East Forsyth has been moved from 6 to 7 p.m., an hour closer to sundown. A girls tennis match scheduled for Wednesday at Ragsdale on heat-absorbing hardcourts was moved to Monday, when the forecast high is 76 degrees.
Northern Guilford's varsity football team also moved its practice into the school gym. And the Nighthawks will conduct their workout at 6:30 a.m., before school and the heat of the day.
Guilford County Schools uses the WetBulb Globe Temperature measure, which includes such elements as humidity and cloud cover, to determine if it is safe to hold practices or games during hot weather.
The high temperatures also will likely worsen Greensboro's abnormally dry conditions. The Piedmont Triad region was abnormally dry with moderate drought conditions as of last week, according to ncdrought.org, and "that will likely expand and get worse," Strickler said. The drought map will be updated Thursday.
Temperatures should begin to break late Thursday or early Friday, when a "moisture-starved" cold front moves into the area, Strickler said.
Low temperatures tonight will be around 70, with the high Friday in the mid-80s.
"Cooler air will be moving in, setting up a nice weekend with temperatures in the low 70s Saturday," Strickler said. They'll rise slightly, to the upper 70s for Sunday. Low temperatures overnight Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s.
"This should be the end of the extreme heat for the end of this season," Strickler said.
As for the drought, no rain is expected until possibly the middle of next week, when a cold front moves through the region, he said.
