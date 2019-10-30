GREENSBORO — Thursday’s weather forecast looks frightening for trick-or-treating.
“A cold front pushing through will trigger a line of strong storms,” said James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
The thunderstorms will hit during prime trick-or-treat hours — rolling through about 5 p.m. and lasting about three hours, Morrow said.
Witches will need to hold tight to their broomsticks. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds — maybe even a tornado.
“It can’t be ruled out to see at least one or two quick spin-ups that may occur with this line of storms,” Morrow said.
That’s scary timing for little goblins and ghouls.
Concerned parents and online neighborhood-discussion boards are abuzz with the question: Can Halloween be moved?
That depends.
“We don’t regulate the day, the times, anything like that,” said Jake Keys, communication manager for the City of Greensboro.
Determining the best time to hand out treats is up to individual communities, Keys said.
“If a neighborhood wants to move it to Friday or Saturday, that’s completely up to them,” Keys said. “And if you’re a kid, I sure would be hoping that would happen.”
One Greensboro neighborhood known for its trick-or-treating is doing just that.
Halloween festivities in the Lindley Park area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker have been postponed until Friday.
That area will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday to allow children and their parents to trick-or-treat, according to the neighborhood association’s Facebook page.
Pearman Estates off Haw River Road in Oak Ridge is delaying its trick-or-treating until Friday as well.
Don’t want to drench your candy and costume?
Thursday’s indoor alternatives include Halloween Hoopla from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brown Recreation Center in Greensboro, Trunk or Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burger Warfare in Greensboro, Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. at Life Community Church in Jamestown and Sweets n’ Treats from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Ridge Farmers Market.
In Asheboro, Trick or Treat in the Park is postponed until 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at McCrary Park.
Those who do venture out this evening should dress warmly, watch out for storm debris and do their trick-or-treating before sunset, which is 6:24 tonight, experts say.
Anyone out after dark should bring a flashlight so they can see and be seen.
Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. John Hinton from the Winston-Salem Journal contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.