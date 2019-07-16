Three Rivers Land Trust has announced the recent conservation of 250 acres in Randolph County.
The property has a mature hardwood forest and several rare species of plant and animal life, the trust said in news release, and this new conservation easement helps build upon and maintain an important wildlife corridor near the Uwharrie National Forest.
This property has more than a half-mile of frontage on Poison Fork Creek, “considered an outstanding resource water,” Crystal Cockman, the trust’s director of conservation, said in the release. “This is the highest water quality designation the State of North Carolina bestows.”
The money to acquire the easement was provided by Fred and Alice Stanback, the Open Space Institute, and members of the Three Rivers Land Trust.
Other Three Rivers conservation projects in the area include adding 8 miles to the Uwharrie National Recreational Trail and two new trailheads, and expanding access on game lands for hiking and hunting, the release said.