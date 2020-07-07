GREENSBORO — Three additional deaths, including one staff member, and a total of 16 new infections of COVID-19 have been reported in Guilford County congregate living facilities, according to the latest state data.
Two more residents and one staff member associated with Piedmont Christian Home have died from the disease, according to a report Tuesday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. It's the first report of a death of a staff member at a congregate living facility in Guilford County.
The assisted living facility at 1510 Deep River Road in High Point also saw three additional COVID-19 cases among its staff, according to the report. In total, the facility has reported 11 deaths (10 residents and one staff member) and 65 cases (47 residents and 18 staff members).
Tuesday's state report also showed 13 more cases at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation involving five residents and eight staff members. The facility at 308 W. Meadowview Road has reported a total of 13 deaths involving residents and 108 cases (83 residents and 25 staff members).
Representatives of Piedmont Christian and Maple Grove did not return phone messages seeking comment late Tuesday afternoon.
Eight other Guilford County facilities also have ongoing outbreaks, but have seen no changes in case numbers since Thursday, when state health officials last released data. They are:
• Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation, which has had four cases and no deaths.
• Brighton Gardens, 22 cases and no deaths.
• Camden Health and Rehabilitation, 77 cases and 11 deaths.
• Clapp's Nursing Center, 94 cases and 24 deaths.
• Dismas Charities, seven cases and no deaths.
• Friends Homes West, three cases and no deaths.
• Open Door Ministries, five cases and no deaths.
• Verra Springs at Heritage Greens, eight cases and no deaths.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
