Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell in Kernersville, NC on Aug.8, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)

Thousands of mourners attended the funeral of Chief District Court Judge Tom Jarrell at the Summit Church in Kernersville on Thursday.

Jarrell, who died on Aug. 3, at the age of 56, celebrated his 20th year as a District Court judge this month.

The service was as lighthearted and full of life as Jarrell.

Gov. Roy Cooper, Guilford County District Court Judge Teresa Vincent and Jarrell’s best friend J. Matthew Dillon spoke about Jarrell’s impact in Guilford County and across the state.

But it was stories about Jarrell from his sons Harold Thomas Jarrell III, Robert Kirkman Jarrell and David Parker Jarrell that kept mourners laughing.

Acclaimed opera singer Anthony Dean Griffey sang “The Lord’s Prayer” and “It Is Well,” a request from Jarrell to his wife, Cindy, after hearing him sing once in High Point, while Griffey was visiting from New York.

The Rev. Jonathan Robbins led the funeral at Jarrell’s church, which opened up its large overflow room for people who didn’t fit into the main sanctuary. The service was also streamed online.

But it was Guilford County Sheriff Col. Vic Maynard, Jarrell’s childhood friend, who brought tears to the ceremony.

He ended the funeral just as a sheriff’s deputy ends a court session.

“The honorable ... Chief District Court Judge H. Thomas ‘Tom’ Jarrell’s court now stands adjourned.”

