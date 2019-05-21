Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
GREENSBORO — Ten months from now — if all goes as planned — the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open its doors for its first shows.
Despite delays caused by winter's rains, construction is about 70 percent complete, Barnhill Contracting Company estimates.
That puts completion on schedule for Jan. 28, said Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will run the downtown venue.
It then will take several weeks to finish installing two sound systems, lighting and other specialty equipment in the 3,023-seat, state-of-the-art venue.
Look for an opening date sometime in March.
Brown praises what he sees happening in the developing 111,000-square foot building with an exterior primarily of limestone, glass and stucco, at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place.
"This building will be a dynamic, iconic image for our community for 100 years," he said Tuesday, as he prepared to show off its interior.
It will cost $90 million — $85 million for the project itself and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city and private donors, and no taxpayer dollars, Brown said.
But Tanger Center's economic impact will extend beyond the city, Brown said. He predicted it would entice corporations to move here.
"This is going to be the pulse of the Piedmont," he said.
Its patrons will watch touring Broadway productions and concerts, Guilford College's Bryan Series speakers, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, a Greensboro Opera production, comedy shows and family entertainment.
Inside, Brown spoke over the noise of drills.
"You are in the stage house — eight stories tall, 120 feet wide, with a 70-foot opening," he said. (The opening for Broadway shows will be reduced to 32 feet.)
When finished, the theater will feature red carpeting, upholstered seats and walls covered in charcoal-colored fabric.
The stage curtain will be aubergine in color, with patterned lines of silver and gold that reflect the Tanger Center logo. The fabric will be made by Bentex, a Caswell County company.
Brown showed off three developing seating sections.
Seats will be divided among the orchestra level, the grand tier behind the orchestra level and the loge or balcony. There will be handicapped seating at every level.
Brown said he has checked sight lines from each corner of every seating section. "I think it’s amazing how extraordinary the sight lines are and the comfort that people will have," he said.
Some people might find shows there expensive, Brown said. But when they experience the Tanger Center, he said, "They will say it was worth it."
"If your budgetary restraints require that you sit in the last three rows, I can tell you that you are going to have a positive experience," Brown said. "You’re going to have the same access to plentiful restrooms. You’re going to have access to lobbies, the same refreshments, the convenience of parking in a garage for $10 or parking on site."
The venue will feature the Meyer Sound Constellation electronic acoustic enhancement system.
It combines electro-acoustic technology with a venue's physical architecture to provide natural-sounding acoustics.
The Greensboro Symphony and its supporters lobbied for that system for the classical concerts it will play there.
A separate amplified sound system will be used for other events. The venue will be able to switch between the two.
Heat and air conditioning will come up through the floor, not blow down on heads.
Brown points out what will become the two-story lobby, an outdoor patio, pre-show function spaces, and an outdoor terrace overlooking LeBauer Park. On-site parking will hold 343 cars.
The 8,000-square-foot, porcelain-floored lobby, called Phillips Hall, will feature a massive piece of art made by an internationally known artist. Her name has not been announced, Brown said.
One of two interior art gallery spaces runs along the building's Elm Street side. Floor-to-ceiling glass there will enable passersby to look in.
Outside, Brown points to a pipe that will collect water from the roof into a cistern. The water will be used to irrigate landscaping.
A concrete block wall along Elm Street will be covered in Virginia creeper.
This spring, contractors ran into an unexpected snag. They found a buried 20,000-gallon heating-oil tank left over from the original Wesley Long Hospital that occupied the site decades ago.
It still contained 6,000 gallons of fuel oil, but luckily wasn't leaking. But it had to be removed.
The venue's exact opening date is uncertain, as is its first event, Brown said. Actress Sally Field is scheduled to speak there on March 23 as part of the Bryan Series. But the coliseum will be ready as a backup venue.
The Tanger Center has already experienced success, Brown said.
It has exceeded 12,000 deposits of $100 each for reserved seats for the inaugural 2020-2021 Broadway season. That season will open May 26, 2020, with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."
Others can start purchasing a season subscription on June 3.
"They’re going to have a great experience," Brown said. "...They are going to feel comfortable in the facility, and they’re going to see first-run productions. The evidence of that can’t be any better than those 12,000 subscribers."
