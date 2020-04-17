GREENSBORO
Three months ago, Kim Barnes was sleeping in the frigid weather on the city’s downtown streets.
Now she’s living in a nice hotel, getting three good meals a day.
She’s one of the lucky homeless people who are able to stay home and stay away from coronavirus.
Barnes, 52, is one of 128 people who have hotel rooms during the state lockdown provided by the Interactive Resource Center, Cone Health, the city of Greensboro and a group of nonprofits. They’ve put up the money or services to help feed, house and provide health care for some of the most vulnerable people during this most unusual time.
The hotels in this program are for homeless people who show no signs of the illness.
“When they told us we’re going to a motel we thought, well, you know, it’ll be like a regular motel,” Barnes said. “And then they brought us out here and we were like, oh God, this is a blessing. It’s nice.”
Not all of the area’s homeless people have found shelter during the pandemic.
More than 900 people are homeless every day in Greensboro, according to the Interactive Resource Center, and while many are in other nonprofit shelters, still others are on the streets or in tents during the pandemic. Some are looking for shelters but there is no more room. The IRC is still providing outreach services to those people who, for a variety of reasons, are not in shelters.
Guilford County and another group of nonprofits have started a program to put in hotels the homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are awaiting test results.
The hotel where Barnes is staying, in western Greensboro, is the kind of place a businessperson or a family on tour might stay in for a couple of days. The spacious lobby, decorated in subtle dark tones, is a good place to meet Barnes and talk about her path from homelessness for the last seven years to finding herself here, all because of a global pandemic.
Just a few weeks ago, Barnes, who struggles with a substance abuse problem, was in a rehab center that provided housing. But with her treatment coming to an end, she was preparing to go back on the streets — a place that, even with all its crushing disadvantages, was familiar.
“When you’re outside and homeless, you just get tired,” she said, with a note of exhaustion in her otherwise cheerful voice. “You get mentally and physically tired.”
The Reidsville native dropped out of school in the 9th grade, had her first baby at 18 and began using cocaine not long after that.
Barnes later chose the street over shelters, she said, because she didn’t want people to know she was using drugs. And she wanted to keep to herself.
But last month, newly clean from rehab, she thought she’d try a new shelter that had just opened to protect homeless people from COVID-19. It was the Greensboro Sportsplex, a recreation center on 16th Street that the city, the IRC and the other groups converted to a shelter in March to deal with what they knew would be a threat to the people who had nowhere to go.
At a friend’s suggestion, Barnes checked in at the Sportsplex.
There, like all of the roughly 100 homeless people in the center, Barnes slept in a cot 6 feet away from the others, ate her meals in her space and stayed inside other than to go to medical appointments or other necessary trips.
But City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, who also is executive director of the IRC, said she and other service providers were concerned that without better isolation, the homeless people in the shelter could be easily infected by being in the same large shelter together.
So she and the group worked to raise about $250,000 that would provide food, staffing and other services to homeless people for 30 days. The idea was that, at two people to a room, the clients of the program would have far greater protection from the highly contagious virus.
Barnes, who receives less than $800 a month from Social Security disability, has three adult children and three young grandchildren. She said her family is close and supportive.
“They get tired of the relapses but they love and support me,” she said.
Now, Barnes feels as though she’s in good hands, getting good medical care, and is able to go get necessary items at stores thanks to courtesy shuttles, as long as she returns to the hotel. There’s an 11 p.m. curfew. If she decides to leave the program, she said she wouldn’t be allowed to return.
But she has no interest in leaving. The world is a different place to her than it was even a few months ago.
“I think it’s scary. I think it’s weird,” she said of the pandemic and the social and economic upheaval it has caused. “I’m used to downtown Greensboro being packed on Thursday or Friday or Saturday night. And I went out yesterday and I seen one person walking downtown. On the way back out here I saw one security guard walking down the sidewalk. There was absolutely no one on the street in downtown Greensboro and I was like, God, this is so weird.”
During her time on the street, Barnes said she liked to sleep near the Gateway Gardens apartments on Spring Garden Street.
But even though she doesn’t have quite as much freedom of movement, she is quite content to stay at the hotel where staffers and medical personnel regularly check on her and deliver her three meals every day.
Derick Ward, a case manager with the IRC, is one of 10 people who staff the hotel program seven days a week. It’s easier than the several weeks the group managed the Sportsplex shelter, but still exhausting to make sure the 56 residents of this hotel have what they need.
Ward said that the IRC, along with its partners, prepares 384 meals a day for the 128 people staying at four hotels and delivers them every day between 5 and 8 p.m.
The staff also makes sure residents receive mail, prescriptions and any medical care they might need.
“We’re a one-stop shop,” he said.
Ward, who has been with the IRC for two years and in social services for 15, said working with the people at the hotel has been a humbling experience because he sees himself in so many of them. And he realizes that people with once-fortunate lives have very quickly seen a turn in their world that has left them without an income, without a home.
“This could be me,” he thinks, and that motivates Ward to keep going.
He said that, right now, even people who were generous with gifts to nonprofits are hurting. And he said that anybody who has even a little bit of food or water or money to donate can make a big difference for the IRC and the homeless program.
Come April 29, if the state lifts its stay-at-home order, these people could be sent back onto the streets.
But not Barnes.
She said she has her best chance in years to get an apartment. She and the IRC’s housing team are working out the details for a place that could be affordable, even on her small income.
May 1 is the day she will likely move into her own place.
For Barnes, the pandemic has been a time for respite, for finding new options through the nonprofit workers, for finding help.
“I am so happy and so blessed,” she said.
