Even as North Carolina’s rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and people hospitalized are becoming a concern, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state has finalized health guidelines needed to reopen public schools later this year.
The guidelines, released during a Monday news conference, would require public schools to increase cleanings and do daily temperature checks on all people entering school buildings and school buses. It “strongly recommends” cloth face coverings, but does not require them.
It also says that Cooper and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in consultation with state education leaders, will decide by July 1 on one of three plans for the safe opening of schools.
Plan A calls for opening the schools with minimal social distancing. Keeping students 6 feet apart is recommended, but not required. This is the plan if COVID-19 cases in the state stabilize or improve.
Plan B calls for moderate social distancing. Schools would require everyone at least 6 feet apart at all times and keep buildings and buses at no more than 50% capacity. This applies in a worsened COVID-19 situation across the state.
Plan C keeps school buildings closed and restarts remote learning. This would apply in the event the state has a massive number of COVID-19 cases.
On July 1, state officials will select one of these plans. In turn, school districts may choose a more restrictive plan, but not one that’s less restrictive. Also, future decisions to increase or loosen restrictions would be made if the conditions in the state or a specific region improve or worsen.
On Tuesday, a Guilford County Board of Education vote on an academic calendar for the upcoming school year was postponed in order to understand the scope of the state’s guidelines.
“It is pretty extensive on what schools will have to do,” Superintendent Sharon Contreras said.
The guidance is based on what key benchmarks state officials are monitoring regarding the spread of the respiratory disease.
At this point, those benchmarks are moving in the wrong direction, according to N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen.
“I am concerned,” Cohen said during the press briefing Monday, the same day the state hit a new single-day high in the number of reported COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 739.
In addition to record hospitalizations, the state’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, which has been fluctuating between 9 and 10 percent for the last six days, was 9 percent.
The 938 new reported COVID-19 cases added to the state’s total on Monday increased the seven-day average of new daily cases to 1,032, the first time that figure has been at 1,000 or above.
The number of reported deaths attributed to the virus in the state reached 1,006.
The rate COVID-19 has spread in North Carolina has gotten the attention of the White House. Cohen said Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, called late last week to discuss the situation.
“We had a good conversation,” Cohen said. “She was sharing with us her concerns about North Carolina accelerating trends in the wrong direction.”
Cohen said the state needs to be vigilant and continue to ramp up testing and tracing.
“But we have a lot of work to do,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.