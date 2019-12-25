As 2019 comes to a close, we caught up with some of the people we featured in the Greensboro News & Record this year to see how they’re doing now.
Rawlin Tate Jr.
Rawlin Tate Jr. entered N.C. A&T last fall as perhaps one of its most famous freshmen thanks to a viral video. Four months later, his brief brush with internet fame has faded, and he says that he’s pretty much a normal college student.
Tate got a lot of attention this spring for a 50-second video he posted on his Twitter feed. In the video, Tate wears his graduation gown and an N.C. A&T ball cap and brags about his outstanding high school record. Who can blame him? Tate — the first male African American valedictorian in the history of his Stockbridge, Ga., high school — had posted a 4.7 grade-point average (on a 4-point scale), been accepted by 14 colleges and received more than $1.2 million in scholarship offers.
More than a half-million people watched the video, including quite a few of his future A&T classmates.
When someone at A&T asked, “Aren’t you the guy in that video” Tate said in a recent interview, “I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s me.’ Not boastful. It wasn’t crazy or anything like that. I just met a lot of new people (through that video).”
Tate arrived at A&T in August with a Dowdy Scholarship — a four-year full-ride to A&T — and a band scholarship. An accomplished musician, Tate learned to play the trombone this fall and is a member of A&T’s marching band, the Blue and Gold Marching Machine. (Tate said he played snare drum in high school, but A&T’s band needed more trombone players). He’ll play oboe in the concert band in the spring.
Well before he got to A&T, Tate thought he would major in mechanical engineering. Over the summer, he switched to computer engineering. He changed his major once again this fall to information technology, which he said will better set him up for a possible career in cyberlaw.
His first semester has gone well, Tate said. Not only did he march with the band at the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, he thinks he got straight A’s this semester in a STEM-heavy course load that includes chemistry, calculus and two engineering classes.
“I really love (A&T),” Tate said. “It’s probably the best choice I could have made.”
Tate is still making rap videos, but none so far have gotten as much attention as his high school graduation video.
“It’s up to God,” Tate said. “I can just post it, and we’ll see.”
Carl Haislip
In January, Carl Haislip took part in the announcement that the Bell House property, which once held apartments providing independent living for disabled adults before it closed, would now be known as Bell Campus.
The arts and technology community within its walls would have the goal of improving the quality of life for “differently abled” participants and the aging.
The Bell House board, which was disbanding, gave the property and $150,000 to the Creative Aging Network-NC and the HandyCapable Network, which created Bell Campus in a nod to the people who once worked and lived there — like Haislip.
Haislip, who has cerebral palsy, worked in an office with his name on the door and used a keyboard and pointer attached to his head to manage the website he built and oversaw for the locally run HandyCapable Network.
The organization worked with people with varying degrees of developmental disabilities, refurbished donated computers and offered them at a steep discount to senior citizens or low-income families.
So the news in July that the HandyCapable Network would be closing its office hit hard.
“The funds were low,” Haislip said, slowly enunciating his words with his personal care assistant, Lennox Holliday, still at his side. “They had to make a tough decision to close.”
The organization said the company was no longer financially sustainable: The companies that often gave them work were now using leased computers. And it was cheaper for people to buy replacements than to get them repaired.”
Haislip, who uses a wheelchair and travels via SCAT, is now the IT/webmaster at Professional Rehabilitation Consultants. The company, which provides support for people with disabilities, has offices in the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship at 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro.
Haislip also continues working toward a degree in web development from Guilford Technical Community College.
Old customers can find him on Facebook.
Bill and Shirley
During trips to Walmart, especially, it never fails.
“People still stop us in the aisle and say ‘I saw your picture in the paper,‘” Bill Shaffstall said. “I’m thinking, it hasn’t been in the paper in a while.”
Shaffstall, 83, and Shirley Archie, 82, met earlier this year and had known each other for just three months when Bill proposed. They married in October at the magistrate’s office at the Guilford County Detention Center complex, with family holding a reception at the Golden Corral off Lawndale Drive.
The two met at the end of spring in front of the mailboxes at the entrance of their mobile home park.
She is a talker. He listens.
They both have a special place in their hearts for the Good Book and grandchildren — and for country music singer Randy Travis, who along with his wife Mary, sent the two their well wishes after reading about the two fans.
After hearing of the engagement, some people told them to take their time.
The couple knew that concerns about their nuptials were mostly wrapped in good intentions. But Bill knows how he felt the first time he laid eyes on Shirley.
“And at our age we don’t know how much time we have left,” he said with a chuckle.
Shirley says they still go everywhere together. Last week it was Bill’s appointment at the Veterans Administration hospital. A few weeks back they walked hand-in-hand into her doctor’s office.
“He said he had too hard of a time getting me,” Shirley said with a laugh of him driving her everywhere.
Shirley says they are just enjoying life.
“(We) might have our ups and downs every once in a while,” Shirley said. “We iron it out.”
Bill said that her hands still get ice-cold.
“And it still gives me a chance to hold them,” he said with a laugh.
