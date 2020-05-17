A 90-year-old and a 10-year-old have won the News & Record's coloring contest.

We asked our readers to color a picture of "The Student" sculpture at Bicentennial Gardens, and we got some really good entries.

We narrowed the 16 adult entries down to five finalists and the kid entries from 24 to five, then asked our readers to decide the winners.

And here they are.

Dave Sheets, 90, of Greensboro won the most votes in the adult category, receiving 141 online votes out of 430.

Gavin Rosser, a fifth-grader at The Piedmont School, is the kids winner, with 160 of 424 online votes.

Other adult finalists were Doyle Early, Erin Price, Molly Mullin and Walter Ulmer. Kids finalists were Allie Kinlaw, Bella Reece Shearer, Brooke Ann Bolick and Nathan Angel.

Thanks to all who participated in the contest. You can see all the entries below.

