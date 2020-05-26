GREENSBORO — The number of people facing eviction later this week is lower than officials had earlier feared.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that when its 10-week moratorium on eviction notices ends at midnight on Thursday, 62 tenants will be facing eviction.
But the number is far lower than an earlier count of 140 unserved eviction notices, called "writs of possession" by the courts, due to a variety of factors that played out as evictions were suspended during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said in a news release that the Guilford County Clerk of Court recalled 35 of the notices on procedural grounds. He said that in another 43 cases, tenants were able to either make payment arrangements with their landlords or were able to move out into other housing.
Rogers said "the number of pending eviction notices continues to decrease as the Sheriff's Office follows its standard operating procedure of contacting the affected landlords and tenants in advance of the upcoming dates of service."
Some of the 35 eviction notices recalled could be issued again in the future, but tenants will have more time to find housing during any delays, Rogers said.
Sheriff's deputies will begin serving existing notices on Friday and Monday.
Rogers suspended writs of possession on March 19, two days after Gov. Roy Cooper closed restaurants for dine-in service and five days after he closed public schools statewide to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.