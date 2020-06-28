ASHEBORO — With the North Carolina Zoo reopening on June 15, some regular visitors have noticed an extra giraffe on exhibit.
That’s because 2 months ago, amid the coronavirus shutdown, the N.C. Zoo quietly welcomed a fourth giraffe to the Zoo.
Standing 11 feet tall, Amelia is a reticulated giraffe born on April 2, 2018, at Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina, making her just 2 years old.
After arriving at the N.C. Zoo on March 1, she initially spent some time off habitat getting to know the keepers and Jack, Leia and Turbo, the Zoo’s other giraffes, before joining the tower (a group of giraffes).
Amelia was announced to the public during the closure on the June 1 EDventure live stream.
“She is very sweet and curious. (The) keepers love her!” said Debbie Fuchs, the N.C. Zoo’s public relations officer.
She is recommended to eventually breed with the zoo’s male giraffe, Jack, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Giraffe Special Survival Program.
A number of new animals have joined the N.C. Zoo recently.
In July 2018, two baby southern white rhinos, Nandi and Bonnie, were born just 11 days apart. On March 18, 2019, Obi, a baby chimp boy, was born, then later on Nov. 12, a baby chimp girl was born.
In the first two months of 2020, two more southern white rhino babies joined the ranks, Mguu and Jojo.
Additionally, the zoo also placed its two new Komodo dragons on habitat in the desert exhibit earlier this year.
