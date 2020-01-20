Lexington Middle School sports teams will resume playing Davidson County teams in the 2020-21 school year, ending a standoff between the two school boards that was sparked last summer after a racist incident at a county high school.
In August, the Lexington City Schools Board of Education decided not to allow Lexington Middle School to play South Davidson Middle School in football after a video posted to social media showed a student at South Davidson High School painting “Kill N------!” on the high school’s spirit rock.
Lexington Senior High School and South Davidson teams do not play each other, but the Lexington Board decided to cancel the middle school football game between the two schools as a response to the racist incident and as a way to protect its students from any potential verbal taunting.
In response to the cancellation, Davidson County Schools Board of Education Chairman Alan Beck determined that no county middle schools would play Lexington because, in his opinion, the city school board could not single out one school.
“Our schools stand together, and if you don’t play one of our schools, you won’t play none. We are a family and we are standing as a family,” Beck is reported as saying in an August story from the Lexington Dispatch.
After a months-long stalemate, Lexington City Schools Superintendent Anita Wells announced at last week’s school board meeting that the middle schools would resume playing each other. Wells said the county system has made efforts to educate its staff about racial equity, and that Davidson County Superintendent Emily Lipe promised increased supervision at future sporting events between the two school systems.
As part of its efforts to educate and inform staff, the Davidson County School system attended several workshops focusing on racial equity and worked to foster an open dialogue about the city system’s concerns as well as the county system’s seemingly genuine desire to improve conditions for minorities, Wells told the board.
“Do I think this will stop totally what has been happening? No,” Wells asked the board rhetorically. “But I do believe it is a step in the right direction.”
Lexington board members seemed to reach a consensus that the games would continue, but the system would not be afraid to stop playing county schools again if racist incidents occurred.
“Dr. Martin Luther King said the time is always right to do what is right,” Wells told the board. “What was right was, in this instance, to address the elephant in the room that had been standing there for decades, but not addressed.”
