The latest closings and delays for Friday:
• The city of Greensboro will operate on a two-hour delay. All employees not considered "service critical" should report for duty at 10 a.m. Facility openings will be updated at www.greensboro-nc.gov/weatherupdates and on social media.
• Early voting in Guilford resumes at noon.
• Guilford County Schools is closed. It is an optional teacher workday.
• Rockingham County Schools is closed. It is an optional teacher workday.
• The North Carolina Zoo will operate on a three-hour delay, opening at noon. The zoo will also have the option to close on Friday based on snow and ice accumulations overnight and temperatures throughout the morning. If the zoo opens on Friday at noon, guests will receive half-price admission.
• N.C. A&T will resume normal operations at noon. All classes and university events are canceled until then. Only mandatory employees are required to be at work before noon.
• The city of Burlington is on a two-hour delay for all non-essential employees. Offices and operations will begin at 10 a.m. Lake Cammack Park and Marina will open at 11 a.m. and Maynard Aquatics Center will open at noon. Link Transit will begin operations at 11 a.m.
• The community meeting tonight with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Brown Recreation Center is postponed because of inclement weather. A makeup date will be announced with details of the rescheduled meeting in the near future.
School released early Thursday for Guilford County Schools and has been canceled for Friday. All after-school activities, athletics and After-School Enrichment Services are cancelled. Central offices will remain open and operate on a normal schedule, the release said. Friday will be an optional teacher workday for staff.
• Guilford County's early voting sites will close at 4 p.m. and will open at noon Friday.
The North Carolina Zoo will operate on a three-hour delay, opening at noon Friday, Feb. 21. The zoo will also have the option to close on Friday based on snow and ice accumulations overnight and temperatures throughout the morning. If the zoo opens on Friday at noon, guests will receive half-price admission.
• N.C. A&T has canceled all classes and events starting at 2 p.m. and later.
• UNCG is canceling classes that start at 2 p.m. and after.
• Greensboro College closed at 1 p.m.
• Bennett College will cancel all classes and events starting at 4 p.m.
• Guilford County Schools will dismiss all schools two hours early. All afterschool activities, athletics and ACES programs are canceled. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the school district has made no announcement about Friday's classes.
• The Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum, originally scheduled to open today, will open Sunday in the Greensboro Project Space at 219 W. Lewis St. The museum will remain open until March 13.
• The Music Academy of North Carolina will close at 2 p.m. It guarantees one makeup lesson if classes or lessons are canceled due to weather conditions.
• The N.C. Zoo will open at noon Friday.
• Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and the American Heart Association have rescheduled the Kernersville Goes Red event, originally set for tonight, Feb. 20, to 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 26 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, 1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway in Kernersville. To RSVP, call 336-564-4810 or email rbooth@novanthealth.org.
• Alamance County Offices and early voting sites will close at 4 p.m.
