The latest closings and delays for Thursday:
• The community meeting tonight with Greensboro Police Chief Brian James at Brown Recreation Center is postponed because of inclement weather. A makeup date will be announced with details of the rescheduled meeting in the near future.
• Guilford County's early voting sites close at 4 p.m. today and will open at noon on Friday.
• UNCG is canceling classes that start at 2 p.m. or later.
• Greensboro College will close at 1 p.m.
• Guilford County Schools will dismiss all schools two hours early. All afterschool activities, athletics and ACES programs are canceled.
• The Greensboro Contemporary Jewish Museum, originally scheduled to open today, will open Sunday in the Greensboro Project Space at 219 W. Lewis St. The museum remain open until March 13.
• The Music Academy of North Carolina will close at 2 p.m. It guarantees one makeup lesson if classes or lessons are cancelled due to weather conditions.
See more closings from our news partners at WGHP (Fox, Channel 8) below.
The latest closings and delays in the Triad brought to you by our news partners at WGHP/FOX8:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.