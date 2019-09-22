SNOW CAMP — The Original Hollywood Horror Show was supposed to be a one-time event.
"We thought, hey, we'll do it this one time and that will be it," Starr Jones said of the haunted attraction, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
The Horror Show began in 1989 with 25 volunteers, including Starr and his brother, Dean, both Hollywood makeup artists, UNCG graduates and Alamance County natives.
Now, there are around 80 people involved in producing the event.
The Jones brothers begin working on the Horror Show in mid- to late-summer with casting performers and recreating the space. It started out with one building, which is still in use, and has expanded to include a graveyard, an Aztec temple and a two-story-high pirate ship, complete with a moat filled with fish.
"It's an exciting year for us," Dean said. "We're giving the show a facelift with more intense scares."
This year's event will begin on Sept. 26.
One of the additions will include the "Ghost Pirates of the Caribbean" in which scare seekers can walk aboard a pirate ship and encounter the ghostly inhabitants. Both Starr and Dean worked on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series and have utilized their techniques to create the makeup and special effects.
Another new event this year is an Escape Room inside the pirate castle.
What has amazed Dean and Starr the most is how families have made this a part of their family traditions.
"Every year we hear from folks who say things like, 'I was here when I was 12 years old and now I'm back with my child, who's now a teenager.' We know about six married couples who met here and we've hosted three wedding parties and there have been five wedding proposals that we know of," Starr said.
The parties and proposals have taken place in the main building.
Throughout the years, Starr said, "we have had visitors from out of state that come back every year. We've also had visitors who live in other countries such as Australia, England, Japan and China."
The brothers first became interested in makeup and special effects while visiting the set of "The Killers Three," a 1968 film starring Dick Clark. Dean has won two Emmys for his makeup work on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."
Their goal has always been to bring filmmaking back to North Carolina and they consider it an honor to live and work in this state.
"We've always wanted this place to be more of a mini theme park," Dean said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.