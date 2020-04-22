GREENSBORO — It’s a plot that even Hollywood couldn’t have imagined: a microscopic menace called COVID-19 bringing the film industry to a fade-to-black halt.
Listed among the credits is the 29-year-old Sedgefield Cinemas movie theater.
“We literally had our knees cut off. No one saw it coming,” said Daniel Kleeberg, Sedgefield's owner.
For 18 years, Kleeberg operated Greensboro's last discount movie theater. But when Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order last month for all nonessential businesses to close in a last-ditch effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kleeberg, along with all other area theater operators, closed his doors. He sent 12 employees home.
Now, those employees won't be coming back. And neither will Kleeberg.
“This was the final nail in the coffin," Kleeberg said. "We were trying to hang on until the summer, but there was no way at all."
Kleeberg has been in the movie business for over 40 years starting as a projectionist at Graham Cinema when he was 16.
After that, he operated movie theaters in High Point and Burlington.
In 2002, he purchased Sedgefield's intimate five screens from Regal Cinemas, one of the largest chains in the country.
Over the years, Kleeberg weathered the stiff competition from video, the rise of huge multiplexes and the explosion of online streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.
Through it all, he kept his prices low. He charged $2 a ticket when he opened in 2002. Then he cut the price to $1.
Last year, he made the rare decision to charge $3.99 per ticket — still a deal for movie buffs.
“We were doing it as a bargain theater because not everybody can afford $10 and $20 to see a movie,” Kleeberg said.
He never envisioned it would be COVID-19 — something completely unseen — that would close his doors.
“We were thinking video, Netflix and Disney+ was going to take us out and while we’re looking one way, all of a sudden the silent enemy came and just knocked us out,” Kleeberg said.
Sedgefield Cinemas was already struggling in the wake of a car running through the wall of one of the theater's five auditoriums two years ago. Even though Kleeberg jokes the accident created a drive-thru cinema, he said the damages were over $160,000. He said he was unable to collect insurance for the accident and the auditorium remained closed, leaving him with just four others.
“We didn’t have the sales to fix the theater back,” Kleeberg said.
Making things worse, the accident occurred just a year after Kleeberg sunk $300,000 into new digital projectors. He was still trying to pay them off when he closed the doors in March.
Kleeberg put the projectors in storage and took everything out of the theater except the screens, seats, curtains and sound system. He even took the toilet paper.
“The toilet paper right now is probably worth more than the projectors,” he said with a laugh.
Also into storage went a self-playing piano and statues of Marilyn Monroe and Jake and Elwood Blues of "The Blues Brothers" fame, which had greeted customers since Kleeberg took over.
He said he threw out over $5,000 in popcorn and other concessions.
With Hollywood shut down and no new movies in production, Kleeberg said the pandemic has left the industry with an uncertain future.
“There’s so much of a limited supply right now, the Oscar winner this year will probably be 'Trolls (World Tour),'" he said with a chuckle.
Kleeberg fears other independently-owned theaters will not survive the pandemic.
“It’s a bad situation," he said. "Everybody’s in the same boat. But I was the first one to abandon ship. Or I guess I went down with that ship."
