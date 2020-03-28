The COVID-19 crisis has changed us — and continues to do so

GREENSBORO — Waiting. That's come to define our lives.
Waiting for the latest bad news today.
Waiting for what restrictions will be in effect tomorrow.
Waiting for someone we know to become infected.
Waiting to become infected.
Waiting for all this to end.
This is life during a pandemic.
• • •
This store is NOT a CDC testing center. — Sign on the front door of a local Target
• • •
We’ve become prisoners of a war we didn’t start, one with no certain beginning and seemingly no end.
The coronavirus didn’t take long to overrun the planet. The first cases were discovered Dec. 31 in the Chinese city of Wuhan — doctors didn’t have an official name for it at the time — and the respiratory disease quickly went about infecting the country and ending lives.
By Feb. 14, there was a case in France. Then South Korea. Italy. Iran. Brazil. Africa. And the outbreak continued to sweep the world unchecked.
The U.S. watched from afar, like the country is apt to do, hoping against hope that COVID-19, the disease caused by this new strain of coronavirus, wouldn’t reach our shores. That it wouldn’t become our problem. That we wouldn’t have to act.
We watched the news images of people in China wearing protective masks in public and thought how strange and weird those scenes looked.
Of course, we’re doing the same thing in Greensboro now.
It was just wishful thinking that Greensboro, a city that’s somewhere between Mayberry and a metropolis, would somehow avoid the contagion. Being here, nestled in the middle of North Carolina, offered a sense of security even as the first signs of coronavirus in the U.S. were found in Washington state.
You just knew on March 3 — when North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19 was announced in Wake County — that it was only a matter of time before it came here.
And on March 17, that finally happened.
Now, as of Saturday, Guilford has 34 cases out of the state’s 935. But by some accounts, it's already over 1,000.
And it’s hard not to feel a sense of urgency.
Guilford — like Mecklenburg, Forsyth and other counties across the state — is on lockdown to try and halt the disease’s advance. A “stay home” order that started Friday night and lasts until April 16.
Will it be long enough? Only time will tell.
Actually, residents had slowly been sequestering themselves for several days before the order as companies told employees to work from home, schools closed and businesses shut down.
Greensboro these days is a ghost town, a veritable Dodge City where residents have retreated to the relative security and disease-free environments of their homes.
So, here we are. Each of us living in a jail of our own making, one without bars or guards or walls, but a jail nonetheless as we do time on the honor system and wait for all this to pass.
But when? Weeks? Months? Longer?
It’s that uncertainty which has cast a pall over our daily lives, and a world, as we adjust to a new normal that redefines itself with the passing days.
We’ve changed, and are being changed.
• • •
Limit of 1 package of toilet paper. — Sign on a shelf at Lowes Foods
• • •
It started the moment the first packages of toilet paper were snatched from a store shelf.
That’s when panic set in. When we forgot who we are. When we devolved into something primitive.
Area grocery stores were besieged by a public who were infected, not from coronavirus, but something worse: Fear.
“I just left Aldi,” said Michael Dorsey, a Greensboro resident. “Someone took my buggy almost out of my hands. I sat down two gallons of milk (because) my hands were full. I turned the corner for 10 seconds and they were gone.
“Now is not the time to take advantage of others.”
Similar scenes have played out all over the city.
At a Target on Lawndale Drive, shelves were stripped of toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
A nearby Food Lion had one bar of soap left to offer.
A cooler at a Lowes Foods on Church Street was cleaned out of sandwich meat.
The last remaining packages of toilet paper were like gold to some lucky customers on a recent day at a Harris Teeter in New Irving Park.
Reader Bob Bobak wasn’t one of them.
“All I see,” he said, “is empty store shelves and craziness.”
There seems to be plenty of that to go around these days.
Sales of guns and ammunition are way up.
Plastic gloves are worn by just about anybody, from cashiers to postal workers.
People use protective masks when shopping, walking — even driving.
At New Garden Cleaners, whose bustling machines have partly been silenced by the coronavirus, workers wear makeshift masks made of fabric since the ones for medical use are nearly impossible to find.
Interactions among strangers in public, whether they’re walking a dog or shopping for groceries, are largely nonexistent and viewed with a degree of unease.
Recently in Summerfield’s Ridgewood neighborhood, a man returning a lost dog extended his hand as he introduced himself to the pet’s owner, a middle-aged mother.
As she walked away, he shook his head over the lapse in judgment.
“Maybe I shouldn’t have done that,” he said.
• • •
Distance learning begins March 26. — Greensboro Day School marquee
• • •
The thing about hard times? They not only bring out the worst in people, but also the best.
Like the caravan of people on Friday who drove past the Greensboro house of Chris Nunez to celebrate her 65th birthday.
Or Fainting Goat Spirits, a Lewis Street distillery that is using its alcohol to make hand sanitizer for medical personnel.
Then there’s Taika Sorjonen, a Northern Guilford senior who organized a free babysitting service to help working parents once schools were closed because of the coronavirus.
Those stories make us forget there’s more important things than finding toilet paper — if only briefly. They give us hope that this pandemic will end — at least until the next breaking news alert. They remind us that we’re all in this together — even when some of us forget.
Some of us. But not all.
Cindi Glaros of Pleasant Garden was leaving her house to pick up her son from work when she saw a package of toilet paper on the front porch.
“It sort of scared me at first because I didn’t know where it came from,” said Glaros, 60. “I looked around and thought, ‘Who did this?’”
When she got home, she saw a male neighbor, about 27, in his yard.
“Did you get your toilet paper?” he shouted. “I wanted to make sure you got your toilet paper.”
Glaros did. And much more.
“I just broke down and cried,” she said. “That’s when I realized how stressed I was.”
• • •
Please practice social distancing. — Sign on the front door of a Greensboro ABC store
• • •
A sampling of what life would’ve been like if not for the pandemic:
We’d be in the thick of March Madness.
The sequel to “A Quiet Place” would be in movie theaters.
Lady Gaga would’ve released a new album.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts would’ve launched its much-anticipated inaugural season.
But postponements, cancellations and shutdowns are the order of the day now.
Angels Bed and Breakfast in Fisher Park would be hopping if it wasn't for the coronavirus.
But once events like the ACC Tournament and High Point Market went away, so did bookings.
When owner Angelia Espinoza read that Bennett College was closing because of the pandemic and students had to leave, she thought back to being an ocean away from home at the University of Hawaii with no place to go over Christmas break.
"I remembered how I felt," Espinoza said of sneaking back into her dorm until her mother was able to send her enough money for a room at the YWCA. "It was a very stressful and unsettling experience."
So Espinoza called Bennett to tell them she wanted to open her home to students with nowhere to go.
"It's one of those big, beautiful homes out of a Lifetime movie," said Zoe, a Bennett student who is staying there. "And ... I get a bathtub."
Zoe thought about taking a bus back to Connecticut, but both her parents have serious health issues. She was especially worried that with all the people she'd come in contact with along the way, she might bring the coronavirus to her parents' doorstep.
"I fought to hold back tears," said the college sophomore when she learned of Espinoza's offer. "I am very appreciative of Angelia's generosity."
Zoe and another student are staying there for free until April 30, when the semester would have been over.
"I believe that we are supposed to help one another and love one another," Espinoza said.
• • •
This Gold's Gym location will be closed until further notice.
• • •
Bars.
Gyms.
Churches.
Day cares.
Restaurants.
Government offices.
All closed because of COVID-19.
It’s a list that could go on. And on.
Look around. The city is alive but in suspended animation.
Shopping centers are largely vacant. Storefronts are dark. Rows of parking spaces are empty.
Sidewalks and streets normally busy are silent and still.
On Friday, as the clock ticked toward 5 p.m., when the “stay home” order went into effect, some of the city’s inhabitants had already taken the mandate to heart.
4:02 p.m.
In the neighborhoods of Kirkwood, New Irving Park and Lake Jeanette, homeowners cut grass, dogs were taken for a walk and children played with reckless abandon.
On the main thoroughfares of the city, things were settling down in some places while last-minute errands were being finished in others.
On Battleground Avenue, the walk-up ATM at a Wells Fargo had a line — of cars.
Nearby, a panhandler held up a handmade sign, hoping to get money from a dwindling flow of passersby.
4:20 p.m.
Normally, traffic would be backed up at the intersection of Elm Street and Cone Boulevard during rush hour.
Not Friday.
There was no line. And no cars.
4:37 p.m.
You know something is different when driving down Wendover Avenue isn’t a white-knuckle ride.
But some things never change, coronavirus or not: The line at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru snaked around the building.
5:04 p.m.
Once it was time to clear the streets, there was no mad rush. No burning of rubber. No flooring of the accelerator.
It wasn't necessary. The streets were empty save for a few stragglers.
The line at the Wells Fargo was gone.
Even the panhandler had left.
Greensboro was officially sequestered.
Now comes the hard part: We wait.
