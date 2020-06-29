RALEIGH — The cost off getting a driver's license or vehicle registration in North Carolina is going up starting Wednesday.
The fees for 90 different kinds of transactions at the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles are increasing an average of nearly 8%. The DMV fees apply to new or renewed licenses, titles and registrations, as well as obtaining copies of various types of records.
For example, a regular Class C driver's license good for eight years will go from $40 to $44. A duplicate copy of a license or ID will cost $14 instead of $13.
The increases were conceived by the General Assembly back in 2015. Lawmakers passed a bill that year that increased DMV fees about 30% on Jan. 1, 2016, and then required that they be adjusted for inflation every four years starting July 1, 2020.
The increase is based on the change in the Consumer Price Index, as computed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the previous four years.
The higher fees are not yet reflected on the DMV's website, www.ncdot.gov/dmv/, but will be by Wednesday morning.
The increases come as the N.C. Department of Transportation is adjusting to a sharp drop in revenue this spring from taxes on the sale of gasoline and cars. Last week, the General Assembly passed a NCDOT budget for the coming fiscal year that includes $500 million less spending than previously expected.
