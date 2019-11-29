Thanksgiving Day

Federal offices: Open today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point city offices: Closed today.

County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Open today.

Schools: Closed today.

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. HEAT will not provide service through Sunday.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran open today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Today’s collection remains the same.

High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

