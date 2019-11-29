Federal offices: Open today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point city offices: Closed today.
County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Open today.
Schools: Closed today.
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. HEAT will not provide service through Sunday.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran open today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Today’s collection remains the same.
High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
