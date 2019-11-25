Federal offices: Closed Thursday.
State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.
ABC stores: Closed Thursday.
Schools: Closed Wednesday through Friday.
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service on Thursday. Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. HEAT will not provide service Wednesday through Sunday.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Thursday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: No collection Thursday. Thursday’s collection is Wednesday. Friday’s collection remains the same.
High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
