Thanksgiving Day

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.

State offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

High Point city offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

County offices: Closed Thursday and Friday.

ABC stores: Closed Thursday.

Schools: Closed through Friday.

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service on Thursday. Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. HEAT will not provide service today through Sunday.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: No collection Thursday. Thursday’s collection is today . Friday’s collection remains the same.

High Point: Collection is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

