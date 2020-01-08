GREENSBORO — When Riley Juneau called I-Ride on Dec. 31 to get to work, he found himself without a lift.
Juneau, 20, has a neurological disorder that prevents him from driving, which was why he was a weekly user of I-Ride. The Greensboro Transit Agency pilot program is meant as an alternative to SCAT, which is the organization's foremost service for the disabled.
But I-Ride abruptly ended on the eve of 2020, leaving Juneau and hundreds of other disabled residents without service.
“It seems like a cruel blow ... to learn that there was actually a tremendous need for it in the community and then take it away,” said Brooke Juneau, who is Riley's mother.
I-Ride began last year after the city was awarded a $100,000 grant. The program was operated through a contract with UZURV, a Virginia company that provided drivers and vehicles. Much like getting an Uber, I-Ride users paid $6 for a one-way trip.
But eventually the grant money dried up. And there weren't additional funds available to sustain it.
“We did not have the budget to continue,” said Kevin Elwood, a GTA spokesman.
Originally, the program was planned for six months. But it was slow to catch on. By June, only half of the $100,000 grant had been used. So GTA extended UZURV's contract.
“People were using it because they liked being able to call it and get a ride when they needed it,” explained councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who is the city's liaison to GTA's advisory commission.
The program, however, was expensive to operate. According to GTA statistics, the average cost to the city per ride was around $18.
Available funding quickly dwindled once the service was opened to SCAT riders who use wheelchairs. That required a different type of vehicle from UZURV and cost the city $37 per ride.
Adding to the financial complexity, Hightower said the commission didn't anticipate how much ridership would grow.
"There was probably not as much forethought as we probably should have had," Hightower said.
In October, the City Council approved an additional $55,000 to prop up the program through the end of the year.
Brooke Juneau said her son and other I-Ride users liked the service better than SCAT, which picks up several riders and drops them off at various destinations. For that reason, SCAT rides can sometimes last as long as an hour.
Juneau added that I-Ride gave her son more independence and autonomy. He relied on it for a five-minute ride to his job at a local Panera Bread restaurant.
“It was this freedom that he had never had before,” Juneau said. “It was a life-changer for him.”
Juneau hopes the City Council will consider reinstating the program.
Hightower said that's a possibility.
“It’s a nice alternative and we need to look at what that program would cost us in a year’s time,” she said.
