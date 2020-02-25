JAMESTOWN — Six candidates running for the 6th Congressional District seat are scheduled to take part in a town hall meeting Thursday night at GTCC.
The college said in a news release that these six candidates are scheduled to attend: Republicans Lee Haywood and Laura Pichardo, Democrats Kathy Manning and Derwin Montgomery, and independent candidates Jennyfer Bucardo and Bryson Gray.
The forum is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Koury Hospitality Careers Building on the college’s main campus in Jamestown. The college’s Political Science Club is organizing the session.
The town hall will start with each candidate speaking for two minutes. A moderated discussion and an audience Q&A will follow.
The town hall will take place during the early voting period, which ends Saturday. The primary will be held March 3.
Haywood and Pichardo are vying to become the Republican candidate on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Manning and Montgomery are two of five Democrats running for their party’s nomination. Bucardo and Gray will appear on the ballot in November.
The Nov. 3 winner will take the seat held by U.S. Rep. Mark Walker since 2015. The Greensboro Republican declined to run in 2020 in a redrawn district. The revamped 6th District includes all of Guilford County and much of Forsyth County.
