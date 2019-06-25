GREENSBORO — A ninth case of animal rabies has been confirmed in Guilford County this year.
The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services said a rabid fox was found on Ashton Court in Greensboro.
The health department said if a person find a sick or injured animal to call animal control directly at 336-641-5590.
If a person is bitten by an animal they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bit to animal control.
North Carolina law requires all domestic pets living inside or outside, four month or over to be vaccinated.
The department said in a new release that rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year.
The health department said to never touch an animal with your bear hands, not to buy or keep wild or exotic animals as pets, avoid contact with wildlife, dead or alive and to not approach, play with or rescue wildlife.
The department said wild animals are not usually friendly and people should be careful if one approaches.
Officials also recommend feeding pets indoors and animal-proofing trash by keeping waste inside cans with secure lids.