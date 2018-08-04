GREENSBORO — Louis Pasteur Mashengo, an immigrant from Africa, held a black microphone and spoke in halting English about life in the Summit Avenue apartments where five children died earlier this year in a fire.
He told those at a community meeting convened Saturday to discuss concerns about the complex that he and his neighbor complained about a leaking sewer pipe under their apartments for two months. But on July 31, his landlord, Arco Realty Co., sent him a letter saying that the plumbing problem was caused when he deposited cloth towels and washcloths into the toilet. He would be billed $504 for the repair and was asked to leave his apartment by Aug. 31.
His neighbor received the same letter.
“They are not treating us like human beings but they are treating us like animals,” he said. Mashengo said the Agapion family, which owns the apartments, is not obeying the law with its actions. And he asked the government to enforce housing laws to protect him and his fellow immigrants at the apartments.
“What Agapion is doing to us is discrimination,” he said. “Maybe tomorrow I’ll not be here but if no one spoke the same problem will happen. It’s time for the government to do its job.”
The government was listening.
Four members of the Greensboro City Council and Mayor Nancy Vaughan held the community meeting at PACE of the Triad, across Summit Avenue from the 42 apartments in the 3100 block. Nearly 100 people attended the Saturday afternoon meeting and about 30 of those were from families who live in the apartments, which are used by local refugee agencies as resettlement housing.
Irene Agapion-Martinez, of Arco, said Thursday that she had not been notified of the meeting. The company had no representative there.
Vaughan assured residents that their concerns had been heard.
“We are not going to let this continue,” she said.
Vaughan spoke as council members Marikay Abuzuaiter, Goldie Wells, Michelle Kennedy and Sharon Hightower listened.
Arco is working with city inspectors and has an Aug. 13 deadline to fix a number of problems at the apartments. Four of its units have been condemned by city inspectors, meaning they can’t be lived in until they are repaired. They include three that have the leaking sewer pipe in the crawl space below.
Five refugee children died in a fire in an apartment at the complex in May. Fire officials said unattended cooking was the cause. But tenants have since complained in meetings and to the media of poor living conditions, leaking plumbing, appliances that don’t work and roaches and rats.
Seven other refugees spoke through interpreters Saturday about their experience at the Summit Avenue apartment complex. In the audience were representatives from the Greensboro Housing Coalition, the Greensboro Neighborhood Development Department, Legal Aid Society of North Carolina and other human services agencies.
Other speakers complained of similar problems at the apartments. But more than one blamed such resettlement agencies as North Carolina African Services Coalition for placing them in homes with such conditions.
“I felt like everything I was going through was because of the agencies that brought us here,” said one man. “There is water leaking from the bathroom roof and it is leaking into the kitchen,” the man said. He has complained often to Arco, but he feels frustrated that the company isn’t fixing the problem.
Arco raised rent on several of the tenants last week by $95 a month from around $500. Agapion-Martinez said last week it’s expensive to renovate and repair apartments and some of the damage is caused by the tenants.
Another tenant disagreed that apartments are being fixed, however, saying the apartments have been dressed up outside to appear well-maintained.
“The houses from the outside look great,” she said. “But when you go inside you see the trash. We don’t want to come here (to meetings) just talking, talking, talking and not solving any of our problems.”
A lawyer who spoke at Saturday’s meeting said tenants don’t have to move out just because a landlord writes them a letter and asks them to. They must be legally evicted. And they can fight that in court.
Richard Craig is the head of the housing unit of Legal Aid of North Carolina and he offered to represent tenants who need to go to court to settle grievances.
“You do not have to stand still and just accept whatever treatment you get, whether it’s from your landlord, the people who resettled you or the city,” Craig said. “Let’s see if we can all put our heads together and do something about it.”
“We’ve heard their concerns and they will not go unnoticed,” said Wells, who represents the residents in District 2. “We are here today because we care.”
Stan Wilson, director of the Neighborhood Development Department, which enforces housing codes, said his inspectors will look at the units on Aug. 13 and if Arco isn’t working on repairs, the apartments will be condemned.
“You have been heard,” Vaughan said at the meeting’s conclusion. “We are going to work with you. And if we have to come out here every day and work with you that’s what we will do.”