The nonprofit Ten Thousand Villages is closing its Greensboro location after almost two decades.
Ten Thousand Villages is a fair trade retailer whose sales help pay for food, education, health care and housing for people who would otherwise be unemployed or underemployed. Artisan groups in 38 countries make the home decor and accessories sold there.
The Greensboro location on Battleground Avenue opened in 2004 and operated with a store manager and more than 50 volunteers.
"Sales have been in decline over the years and then we had to close for over two months due to the virus," store manager Jennifer Daw said in a statement about the closing. "We are all deeply saddened by this development, but we feel it is the right decision to make for our store."
Merchandise is already being marked down. The artisans have already been paid in full, so they will not be affected by the markdowns, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.