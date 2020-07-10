GREENSBORO — Ten additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported among two Guilford County congregate living facilities, according to the latest state data.
The deaths of seven residents of Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center at 308 W. Meadowview Road were included in a report Friday from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The department issues reports on Tuesdays and Fridays with the number of staff and residents at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other sites who have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, and any resulting deaths.
Three more residents of Piedmont Christian Home have died from the disease, according to Friday's report. That brings the total number of resident deaths from the disease to 13 at the assisted living facility.
On Tuesday, state data showed two residents and a staff member associated with Piedmont Christian Home at 1510 Deep River Road in High Point had died from the disease. It was the first report of a death of a staff member at a congregate living facility in Guilford County.
Only two new cases were included in Friday's report: a staff member at Maple Grove and a resident at Piedmont Christian Home.
Other Guilford County facilities listed in the report saw no changes. Here's the complete list:
- Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation has had four cases among residents and no deaths.
- Brighton Gardens has had six cases among staff, 16 among residents and no deaths.
- Camden Health and Rehabilitation has had 18 cases among staff, 59 among residents and 11 resident deaths.
- Clapp’s Nursing Center has had 29 cases among staff, 65 among residents and 24 resident deaths.
- Dismas Charities has had one case among staff, six cases among residents and no deaths.
- Friends Homes West has had two cases among staff, one case among residents and no deaths.
- Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center has had 26 cases among staff, 83 cases among residents and 20 resident deaths.
- Open Door Ministries has had five cases among residents and no deaths.
- Piedmont Christian Home has had 18 cases among staff and one staff death, 48 cases among residents and 13 resident deaths.
The outbreak at Verra Springs at Heritage Greens — which saw three cases among staff, five among residents and no deaths — is considered by state officials to be over.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
