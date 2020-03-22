BURLINGTON - Police are asking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old boy reported missing late Saturday.
A news release describes Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, medium complexion and dark brown hair (short on the sides and longer/curly on the top). He was last seen wearing black shorts.
The teenager was last seen in the 200 block of Colonial Drive in Burlington, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them at 336-229-3500. Or call anonymously at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
