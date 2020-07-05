Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON AND SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 756 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR HIGH POINT, MOVING NORTHWEST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, SEDGE GARDEN, COLFAX AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH