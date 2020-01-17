WILSON — A teenager has been accused of shooting at cars on a North Carolina highway, authorities said.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the unidentified 14-year-old will be charged in juvenile court with 20 counts of discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied vehicle and 20 counts of damage to personal property.
The shootings happened near the 38-mile marker on U.S. Highway 264 in Wilson County.
The sheriff's office said it received multiple calls Thursday from drivers whose vehicles were shot as they traveled in the area on Wednesday, and detectives determined that all of the vehicles were traveling east on U.S. 264. Because the shots were hitting the passenger sides of the vehicles and shooting out passenger-side windows, detectives determined where the shots were coming from and recovered a spent round, which turned out to be a pellet from a high-powered pellet rifle.
Detectives believe the shooter fired while hiding behind shrubbery along the roadway.
At least five vehicles were shot on U.S. 264 on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.
Highway Patrol troopers were seen in the area as additional reports of shots fired along the stretch came in Thursday.
Jill Walston said she was a passenger in a car hit by a bullet just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
“I kind of hollered a little bit in the car and scooted over,” she said.
Her son, Dustin, was driving. He said the gunshot “radiated throughout the vehicle," and he knew he hadn't just hit road debris.
After the two returned home they noticed a hole in the car's passenger side. A sheriff's deputy confirmed it was from a bullet.
