GREENSBORO — A second virtual town hall on local policing will be held next week after technical issues led Thursday's event to be halted abruptly, city officials said today.
The June 25 meeting of the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission will be a listening session, allowing the group to hear from the community.
Anyone interested in attending must email GCJAC@greensboro-nc.gov to receive an invitation. Those previously invited will not need to reapply.
Commission chair Jaye Webb said in the release they will recommend policy change based on questions and comments collected, along with data collected on traffic stops and searches.
The comments from Thursday's chat were saved and will be considered by the commission going forward, according to the release. More than 250 people joined the virtual town hall, which ended abruptly after about 40 minutes with no explanation at the time.
The commission, which is appointed by the City Council, focuses on justice issues, including identifying, monitoring and addressing issues. The group also has a subcommittee that reviews complaints about law enforcement.
