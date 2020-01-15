New Greensboro Police Chief (copy)

James

GREENSBORO — The Homeless Union of Greensboro and other community activists are planning to hold a "teach-in" on Saturday to discuss sending a message to Brian James, who will become the city's new police chief on Feb. 1. 

"We'll be doing some political education, give updates on the new hire, and offer a chance to take action together by workshopping speeches to city council members as well as email to councilors and the Assistant City Manager Trey Davis," the group said Wednesday in a news release. 

The event will be from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

Organizers say the parents of a man who died in 2018 while in police custody will attend the event. Mary and George Smith of Laurens, S.C., will discuss the death of their son, Marcus, who died 16 months ago after police laid him face down on a street and bound his hands and feet behind his back. 

