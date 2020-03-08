Name: Tammy White
What I do: I am the band director at Kiser Middle School. I teach instrumental music (band) to middle school students in sixth through eighth grades.
Why I do what I do: I do what I do because being a teacher/band director is incredible! I am passionate about teaching and consider it to be a privilege. As a teacher, I relish and honor the opportunity to shape the lives of young people. There is a tremendous amount of time, energy, love and devotion that is given to teaching for students to be successful. It seems cliché, but students don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care!
My proudest achievement: I am grateful that after 25 years in education, I still enjoy what I do! At the end of the day, my greatest achievement is a legacy which involves convincing children that they really can make meaningful music, which is a life-altering art. Encouraging students to pursue excellence is not easy work, but the rewards have long-lasting effects in other aspects of their lives. With time, practice, hard work and dedication, they turn into these amazing people of value and talented musicians. They do that! What could be more important than that? I beam with pride for the successes of each one of my students.
My real-life hero: My real-life hero comes in a singular pair, my parents! My love of teaching was first ignited by my mother, who taught during the desegregation of schools in the 1970s. My summers were filled with frequent trips to the library and her own form of “summer” school. Education has always been held in high regards in my family. My father is very passionate about justice and civil rights. He was the person who went out in the neighborhood and picked up people to transport to the polls on Election Day. He was not a politician, but he believed in fighting for what he felt was right. With my parents as a rock-solid foundation, they are my real-life heroes because they supported, guided and helped me in every possible way.
If I could have one superpower, it would be: The ability to make all children self-confident and to have them believe in themselves. Some students think they’re not valuable, and there are matters happening outside the classroom that teachers don’t know about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.