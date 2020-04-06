GREENSBORO — Twenty-one percent of the Greensboro Swarm’s home games this virus-shortened G-League season are in limbo, a good chance they’ll never be played.
That’s five games of lost revenue for the Swarm, which averaged paid attendance of 1,507 in its five weekend games at the Coliseum Fieldhouse in February.
And yet the Swarm, through its NBA parent club, announced a $25,000 donation to the Community Fund of Greater Greensboro “to assist in immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The contribution is part of a larger $250,000 package through the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to groups in Charlotte and Greensboro.
Steve Swetoha, the Swarm’s president since the team was founded in 2016, said the Hornets felt an obligation to give, even amid its own lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The (G-League) season technically isn’t cancelled yet, but it looks like we’ll lose those five home games,” Swetoha said. “We had purposely back-loaded our schedule with home games, knowing from experience in this market that February and March would be two really good months for us. But, this is where we are today and we want to try to do our part for our community.
“Look, we’re all going through tough times. But we’re a member of this community. We live here. We work here. We play here. We entertain our fans in this market. We just felt like there was a responsibility from an organizational perspective to figure out a way to help.”
The Hornets Foundation donation will also benefit the COVID-19 Response Fund established by United Way of Central Carolinas and the Foundation For The Carolinas, along with two other Charlotte-based groups: the Carolina Farm Trust and the Crisis Assistance Ministry.
Swetoha said the Swarm picked the Community Foundation based on past experience.
“Two years ago,” he said, “when the tornado ripped through Greensboro, we wanted to help and we wanted to focus on the three schools that were hit. … Those folks at the Community Foundation did a really good job.”
