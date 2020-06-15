GREENSBORO — The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking the public for assistance after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday.
A news release said Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on NC Highway 62 at the intersection with Branson Mill Road about 4 p.m. Saturday.
A motorcyclist was forced to make an evasive maneuver when a car failed to stop for a sign on Branson Mill Road, Highway Patrol said. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
The news release describes the crash as a hit-and-run and says the driver of the car involved did not remain at the scene. The vehicle is possibly a four-door burgundy passenger car with out-of-state tags.
Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Highway Patrol by calling 336-334-5500.
