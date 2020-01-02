GREENSBORO — A 28-year-old woman who could face the death penalty in a New Year's Day triple homicide made her first court appearance Thursday.
Brittany Christina McKinney, her slight frame clad in a red jumpsuit, stood emotionless as the charges were read against her.
McKinney is charged with the shooting deaths of 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, 10-year-old Mkenzie Denise McKinney, a student at Simkins Elementary, and 2-year-old Serenity Taliem Rose.
McKinney also faces charges of hit and run involving a 2011 GMC truck belonging to Griffin after the bodies were found.
McKinney, whose eyes darted around the courtroom at times, is being held without bail on the homicide charges and has a Feb. 11 next court date.
During the proceeding, Public Defender Wayne Baucino, a veteran of capital murder cases, stepped forward to say he would be representing McKinney, whose only criminal record is a traffic infraction in Onslow County, officials say.
There were more questions Thursday than answers regarding the killings. Many details, including a motive, the relationships of the victims to McKinney and what led up to violence, remained unclear after Thursday's proceeding.
Police found the bodies about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in a house nestled in a southeast Greensboro subdivision.
Officers had been responding to a welfare check at a home in the 3600 Block of Sweet Birch Drive when they found the three gunshot victims, Assistant District Attorney Steve Cole told presiding District Court Judge Tonia Cutchins.
Earlier, Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the police department, had told the News & Record that two victims were found dead at the scene and the third, who later died, was taken to the hospital. Glenn would not say which victim was taken to the hospital.
During Thursday's court proceedings, Cole said McKinney had been apprehended at a convenience store.
Glenn confirmed that police have also connected McKinney to a hit-and-run accident at about 11:30 a.m. at East Wendover Avenue and North English Street involving a a 2011 GMC vehicle belonging to Griffin.
According to the police report, the GMC was traveling west in the center lane of Wendover Ave., when it left the road and hit a utility pole before colliding with another vehicle. Witnesses told police the driver got out of the car and left the scene on foot. The driver of the other vehicle complained of injuries, the report said.
Glenn also said that McKinney is related to each of the victims, though police were not ready to release information about how she is related to them. Police also are not discussing a possible motive at this time, although Glenn said it does not appear that anyone else was involved.
Cole also did not mention a motive in court.
Glenn confirmed that Brittany McKinney lived at the residence. He declined to discuss whether the victims also lived there. White Pages lists a Jerry Griffin at 3627 Sweet Birch Drive.
Janson Silvers, a spokesman for Guilford County Schools, confirmed that Mkenzie is a student at Simkins Elementary. He said the district plans to have grief and crisis teams on site on Monday when students return to school after the winter break.
The triple slaying on the first day of the year follows a record-tying year for homicides in Greensboro. The city saw 44 killings in 2019, which tied the record set in 2017 for homicides in a single year.
